Truck Accident Disrupts Power, Leaves Driver Fleeing Scene

Campo Grande, Brazil – A tractor-trailer carrying a container damaged electrical infrastructure and disrupted power on Wednesday morning, August 13. The incident occurred at the intersection of Dr. Eduardo Machado Metelo and Marcino dos Santos streets in the Chácara Cachoeira neighborhood. Witnesses reported that the driver fled the scene without providing assistance.

The truck became entangled in power lines while attempting to make a right turn, resulting in torn cables and the collapse of an electric pole. The accident left numerous commercial and residential buildings without electricity, impacting local businesses, including an aesthetic clinic.

Witness Nique Machado, a 26-year-old electrician, recalled, ‘There were sparks, and I was scared more wires would snap. This street is busy, and the cables were all hanging down.’ People working nearby tried to lift the wires to clear the way, but their efforts were futile.

The force of the truck’s movement caused significant damage, leaving many without power. Employees at the nearby clinic were unable to serve clients due to the outage. Evelyn Mareco, a 36-year-old secretary, noted that she filmed part of the event but stopped due to the danger posed by the sparking wires. ‘It was tense. I knew something bad would happen,’ she said.

Emergency teams from Energisa have been deployed to replace the downed pole. One lane of traffic in the area remains closed as repairs progress, leading to slow-moving traffic.