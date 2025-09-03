Truckee Plans 4th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Event

Truckee, California

On Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes in a coordinated attack that killed 2,977 people. More than two decades later, Truckee is honoring those lives lost with a special event. The 4th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, organized by the High Fives Foundation in collaboration with 15 local organizations, will be held on Thursday, Sept. 11, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

This event, located at the staircase behind Tahoe Mountain Realty, challenges participants to climb 110 flights of stairs, symbolizing the height of one of the World Trade Center towers. The stair climb pays tribute to the 343 firefighters who died on that tragic day.

“We’ve had participants of all ages join us, from a 4-year-old child to an 85-year-old community member,” said organizer Alana Hughes. Hughes lost her cousin, a firefighter, in the attacks and has participated in remembrance events in New York City for many years. She wanted to bring the spirit of that tradition back home.

With support from local firefighter Ryan Bridges, Hughes started the first stair climb with just their families. “In the fire service, stair climbs are a common tradition, but I wanted to create a space where the community could take part,” said Bridges. The event has expanded significantly since its inception.

This year, they anticipate around 200 participants. The event will feature a live DJ set, free food, pastries, and an overall sense of community solidarity. Participants can adapt the challenge to suit their personal goals. “Last year I climbed 49 flights of stairs in honor of my brother, who passed away at age 49,” Hughes remarked. “People can make the climb personal to them.”

In addition to honoring those lost, the event raises awareness about mental health issues and funds local services. Both Hughes and Bridges have experienced mental health challenges, and they aim to improve affordable access to resources in the community.