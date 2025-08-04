WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump has dismissed Dr. Erika McEntarfer, the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), alleging the agency’s recent jobs report was manipulated to harm his image ahead of the 2024 elections.

The BLS reported on Friday that the U.S. economy added only 73,000 jobs in July, significantly lower than expectations. The revisions for May and June reflected a combined loss of 258,000 jobs, indicating the weakest hiring pace since the pandemic.

“In my opinion, today’s Jobs Numbers were RIGGED in order to make the Republicans, and ME, look bad,” Trump stated. He asserted that McEntarfer’s handling of the jobs data constituted a “political vendetta.”

Trump’s accusations highlight a long-standing criticism he has held against the BLS. He previously claimed that job statistics were inflated to undermine his presidency and have cast doubt on the agency’s data when it did not reflect positively on his administration.

The BLS produces the monthly jobs report, a critical economic indicator, using a dual-survey approach: a household survey and a business survey. The initial reports are often revised as more complete data comes in, a standard practice in economic reporting.

Revisions to the jobs numbers are not uncommon, with the BLS typically releasing revisions for the previous two months’ data the next month, followed by annual adjustments. For instance, an August 2024 preliminary annual revision showed the economy had added fewer jobs than previously reported.

John Smith, an economist at the Economic Policy Institute, said, “Revisions in economic data are a regular part of the process. It helps ensure that the labor statistics reflect accurate trends over time.”

Despite Trump’s criticism, many economists emphasize that the BLS maintains its reputation for rigorous data collection and analysis. Former BLS commissioner William Beach defended the agency, stating, “The BLS is the finest statistical agency in the entire world, its numbers are trusted all over.”

In the wake of McEntarfer’s dismissal, Deputy Commissioner William Wiatrowski will step in as Acting Commissioner. Trump argued that it was necessary to appoint individuals in the agency he could trust to ensure transparent reporting.

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer voiced her support for Trump’s decision, stating, “We need to ensure the American people can trust the data coming from BLS.” However, opponents worry that this politicization of the BLS could obscure the integrity of its crucial economic data.

As the political landscape heats up with presidential elections approaching, the repercussions of Trump’s actions regarding the BLS may continue to unfold.