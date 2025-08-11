Trump Administration Enacts Sweeping Energy Policy Changes in First Days

Washington, D.C. — President Donald J. Trump began his second term on January 20, 2025, by signing a series of executive orders aimed at reshaping the United States’ energy landscape. The actions taken on his first day in office set the tone for his administration’s focus on energy independence and deregulation.

Among the significant measures, Trump declared a national energy emergency and withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Agreement, which had outlined carbon emission reduction commitments made by the previous administration. He also paused new regulations from agencies until department heads could approve them, a step that some critics argued could hinder environmental protections.

In subsequent days, Trump continued to roll back various energy and environmental regulations from the Biden administration. On January 31, the Bureau of Land Management announced plans to open 17 oil and gas parcels in New Mexico, emphasizing the administration’s commitment to domestic energy production.

Adding to the momentum, a bill passed in the House on February 7 prohibits the president from banning hydraulic fracturing without Congressional approval. This reflects a robust push within Trump’s administration to bolster fossil fuel industries.

By February 14, Trump established the National Energy Dominance Council, aimed at coordinating efforts to enhance U.S. energy capabilities. Additionally, new export permits for liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects were announced, signaling a readiness to expand U.S. energy exports.

On March 12, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin touted the agency’s plans for 31 deregulatory actions, which he claimed would enable the country to take significant steps towards energy independence.

Through a series of executive orders, Trump extended and expedited pipelines and coal leasing approvals, diminishing the bureaucratic hurdles many projects faced under the previous administration. For instance, in April, the Department of the Interior permitted new pipeline projects and expedited existing ones, facilitating the expansion of energy projects across the nation.

On June 3, Trump’s administration formally rescinded several regulations seen as restrictive, further pushing forward on his agenda of moving towards energy independence.

As the administration moves forward, it seeks to enhance the production capacity of domestic energy resources while simultaneously addressing international market dynamics. With a focus on maintaining strong energy relationships with allies, Trump’s administration emphasizes its commitment to American energy dominance.