Trump Administration Ends LGBTQ+ Youth Support on Crisis Lifeline

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Trump administration will end specialized suicide prevention services for LGBTQ+ youth on the 988 National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, effective July 17. This decision follows a federal announcement made by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Since its launch in September 2022, the LGBTQ+ youth program has served nearly 1.3 million callers who accessed support through the specific ‘Press 3’ option or by responding ‘PRIDE’ to texts. Advocates are raising concerns over this change, which they say undermines vital support for a vulnerable population.

“This is devastating, to say the least,” said Jaymes Black, CEO of The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization that helps LGBTQ+ youth in crisis. Black described the removal of this service as incomprehensible, especially given its bipartisan support and proven effectiveness. He emphasized the importance of tailored services for individuals facing unique challenges.

SAMHSA’s rationale for discontinuing the specialized services is to “no longer silo” help for LGBTQ+ youth and to focus on serving all individuals seeking assistance. They stated that all callers would still have access to caring and culturally competent crisis counselors.

Studies show that LGBTQ+ youth are at a higher risk of suicide. According to The Trevor Project, about 40% of LGBTQ+ youth considered suicide last year, and many faced barriers to accessing help. “Crisis services geared toward LGBTQ+ youth save lives,” Wesolowski, a mental health advocate, stated, stressing that specialized services provide care from those who understand shared experiences.

In response to this decision, Senator Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., expressed her commitment to continue funding suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth. “Suicide prevention has been and should continue to be a nonpartisan issue,” she said, urging fellow lawmakers to support these critical services.

Advocates are calling for renewed efforts to protect and fund specialized support for LGBTQ+ youth. “You are worthy, you are loved, and you belong,” Black urged, reaffirming the ongoing availability of The Trevor Project’s crisis counselors. However, he noted that their capacity cannot match the volume of calls previously handled by the 988 Lifeline.