Health
Trump Administration Ends LGBTQ+ Youth Support on Crisis Lifeline
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Trump administration will end specialized suicide prevention services for LGBTQ+ youth on the 988 National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, effective July 17. This decision follows a federal announcement made by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).
Since its launch in September 2022, the LGBTQ+ youth program has served nearly 1.3 million callers who accessed support through the specific ‘Press 3’ option or by responding ‘PRIDE’ to texts. Advocates are raising concerns over this change, which they say undermines vital support for a vulnerable population.
“This is devastating, to say the least,” said Jaymes Black, CEO of The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization that helps LGBTQ+ youth in crisis. Black described the removal of this service as incomprehensible, especially given its bipartisan support and proven effectiveness. He emphasized the importance of tailored services for individuals facing unique challenges.
SAMHSA’s rationale for discontinuing the specialized services is to “no longer silo” help for LGBTQ+ youth and to focus on serving all individuals seeking assistance. They stated that all callers would still have access to caring and culturally competent crisis counselors.
Studies show that LGBTQ+ youth are at a higher risk of suicide. According to The Trevor Project, about 40% of LGBTQ+ youth considered suicide last year, and many faced barriers to accessing help. “Crisis services geared toward LGBTQ+ youth save lives,” Wesolowski, a mental health advocate, stated, stressing that specialized services provide care from those who understand shared experiences.
In response to this decision, Senator Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., expressed her commitment to continue funding suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth. “Suicide prevention has been and should continue to be a nonpartisan issue,” she said, urging fellow lawmakers to support these critical services.
Advocates are calling for renewed efforts to protect and fund specialized support for LGBTQ+ youth. “You are worthy, you are loved, and you belong,” Black urged, reaffirming the ongoing availability of The Trevor Project’s crisis counselors. However, he noted that their capacity cannot match the volume of calls previously handled by the 988 Lifeline.
Recent Posts
- Iga Swiatek Returns to Grass-Court Action at Bad Homburg Open
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Together in NYC
- Saturday Wordle #1463: Hints and Answer Revealed
- State Department Urges Americans Abroad to Stay Informed Amid Global Tensions
- Exciting Events in New York City for This Week
- Fever and Aces Set for Thrilling WNBA Showdown This Sunday
- Exciting Events in New York City for June 2025
- FAA Announces Delays at Newark Airport Due to Staffing Shortages
- Marc Marquez Discusses Launch Control Misunderstanding at Mugello Sprint
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Features Strong Country Theme in Latest Episode
- Alex Eala Set for Second Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2025
- Boston Declares Heat Emergency as Temperatures Soar
- Yastremska Reaches Nottingham Open Final Despite Grass Allergy Claims
- Mamdani’s Shocking Surge in NYC Mayoral Race Amid Protests
- Samsonova and Wang Set for Berlin Open Semifinal Showdown
- Powerball Jackpot Rises to $128 Million After Recent Draw Results
- Guardians Beat Athletics 4-2 Behind Stellar Pitching and Ramírez Milestone
- Experts Warn of Global Fertility Crisis and Its Effects
- Manchester Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Man at Hotel
- J.K. Rowling Calls New HBO Harry Potter Series ‘So, So, So Good!’