WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Trump administration is reportedly weighing military options against Iran, including a potential attack on the Fordo nuclear facility. Officials expressed doubts about the efficacy of conventional bunker-buster bombs, leading some to speculate that only a tactical nuclear weapon could successfully target the site.

On Wednesday, The Guardian reported that senior defense officials have advised against non-nuclear options. However, White House senior correspondent Jaqui Heinrich contradicted this later, stating an unnamed official claimed no military options are off the table and that bunker-buster bombs could suffice.

As tensions escalate, President Trump publicly discusses the idea of taking military action, which could potentially endanger millions of lives in the region. Critics argue that such a move contradicts his prior pledge to cease involvement in endless wars.

During a press briefing, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt faced questions about Trump’s military strategy. When asked whether he would bypass Congress to authorize any strikes, Leavitt avoided specifics, stating decisions would be made in the forthcoming weeks. She emphasized that the administration stands ready to defend U.S. interests.

Despite calls for clarity on potential military action, Leavitt’s vague responses have only fueled public anxiety about the U.S.’s role in the ongoing conflict. Reports suggest Trump is closely aligning U.S. support with Israeli military operations on Iranian territory.

The geopolitical landscape remains tense as Trump teeters on finalizing military protocols, with some officials perceiving a disconnect between the President and high-ranking military leaders such as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Sources indicate that Trump is relying on a select advisory group unconnected with traditional military leadership.

Nationwide concern mounts as the world watches for an impending decision that could spark further conflict. Iran’s response to U.S. military action remains unpredictable, with officials stating that any attacks could result in dire consequences for global security.