News
Trump Administration Freezes Duke Health Funding Over Discrimination Investigation
Durham, North Carolina – The Trump administration has frozen $108 million in federal funding for Duke Health, a senior official confirmed on July 29, 2025. The decision follows an announcement that the administration is investigating claims of “systemic racial discrimination” within the healthcare system.
The funding freeze affects the Duke University School of Medicine and its overall health services, based on concerns detailed in a letter signed by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Education Secretary Linda McMahon. The letter, directed at key Duke officials including university president Vincent Price and medicine dean Mary Klotman, outlined worries about alleged racial preferences in hiring, student admissions, and patient care.
Specifically, the letter cites potential violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits racial discrimination in programs receiving federal aid. It calls for a thorough review of Duke Health’s policies and the establishment of a “Merit and Civil Rights Committee” to ensure compliance.
If Duke fails to comply, the funding cut may become permanent. This latest action aligns with the administration’s broader agenda to dismantle programs that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Critics argue that such programs foster valuable cultural awareness among students and enhance political participation.
Meanwhile, Duke Health has not provided any immediate comment on the situation. The funding cut comes at a challenging time for the university, which faces additional financial pressures and potential layoffs amid reduced grant funding from the National Institutes of Health.
