News
Trump Administration Halts Construction on Revolution Wind Farm
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Trump administration has ordered a halt to construction on the Revolution Wind farm off the coast of Rhode Island due to national security concerns. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) issued the stop-work order late last week, affecting a project that was nearly 80% complete.
Acting BOEM Director Matthew Giacona stated in a letter that the order was necessary to address unspecified national security interests of the United States. The Revolution Wind project, developed by Danish company Ørsted in partnership with Global Infrastructure Partners, was expected to begin supplying power to 350,000 homes in Rhode Island and Connecticut in the coming year.
According to Ørsted, 45 of the projected 65 turbines had already been installed when the order was issued. The company is now evaluating its options, including the potential for legal action against the government. “We will comply with the order while assessing the impact on our project,” Ørsted said in a statement.
Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee expressed concern over the halt, which he claims threatens jobs and renewable energy commitments in the state. “This action undermines efforts to enhance our energy supply and bolster economic growth,” said McKee. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont echoed this sentiment, promising to explore all channels to reverse the stop-work order.
The order mirrors previous actions by the Trump administration, which has taken a stance against renewable energy initiatives, including a recent temporary halt on the Empire Wind project off New York’s coast. Critics, including Jason Grumet of the American Clean Power Association, emphasized that these political maneuvers erode investor trust and hamper progress in clean energy.
Environmental advocates have also voiced their support for the halt, asserting it allows for necessary reviews of offshore wind’s impacts on the marine environment. However, opponents argue that the delay will increase costs and job losses in an industry that is pivotal to addressing climate change.
As the situation unfolds, officials from Rhode Island and Connecticut are working to ensure that the Revolution Wind project can resume, emphasizing its significance for the region’s clean energy future.
