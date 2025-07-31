Trump Administration Launches New Health Data Initiative with Tech Giants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration announced a new initiative on Wednesday aimed at allowing Americans to share their health data across multiple apps and systems managed by private technology companies. Supporters claim this approach will make accessing personal medical information easier for patients, while critics warn it could compromise data security.

President Donald Trump emphasized the need for a technological upgrade during an event unveiling the initiative, stating, “For decades, America’s health care networks have been overdue for a high-tech upgrade and that’s what we are doing.” More than 60 tech and health firms, including Amazon, Apple, Google, and OpenAI, have committed to building a next-generation digital health ecosystem.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) stated that the initiative aims to enable “easily and seamlessly” sharing of health information between patients and providers. Plans include improved apps focused on health management and digital check-in options that replace traditional paper forms.

This initiative is the latest effort by the Trump administration to incorporate advanced technology in health care. In June, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar highlighted the potential of wearable devices like smartwatches to transform patient care, expressing hope that every American will own one within four years.

Despite the optimism, privacy experts have raised concerns. Andrew Crawford, a senior policy counsel at the Center for Democracy and Technology, cited worries about how companies will handle patient data and warned that information could be shared with third parties, leading to unwanted targeting based on health conditions.

“We’ve seen the administration create data sets that didn’t exist before and applied them to areas like immigration,” Crawford said, cautioning that sensitive medical information could be misused. He pointed out that location data collection from apps might reveal important health choices, such as seeking abortion services legally in other states.

CMS assures that the new system will be “more secure” and employ secure digital identity verification to safeguard medical records. Dr. Brian Anderson, CEO of the Coalition for Health AI, acknowledged that establishing clear guidelines is vital to protect patient privacy and data usage, but he expressed excitement about efforts to enhance access to personal health data.

As this initiative unfolds, some remain skeptical about its efficacy. Crawford voiced doubts, saying, “I’m not sure…if and how this announcement will increase the quality of care while sharing more information with private entities outside HIPAA protections.”