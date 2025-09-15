Trump Administration Launches Pilot Program for Electric Air Taxis

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Trump administration has announced a pilot program aimed at promoting the use of electric air taxis. On September 13, 2025, the Department of Transportation revealed that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will lead the Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Integration Pilot Program (eIPP). This initiative seeks to establish new regulations for safe operations of air taxis, including both piloted and unmanned aircraft.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated, “The next great technological revolution in aviation is here. The United States will lead the way, and doing so will cement America’s status as a global leader in transportation innovation. That means more high-paying manufacturing jobs and economic opportunity.” The program will consist of at least five pilot projects over three years, which will explore using eVTOLs for both cargo delivery and emergency medical transport.

The pilot program allows for testing aircraft before they receive FAA certification, a process that can take years. Federal regulations state that all aircraft must be certified before operating commercially. In June 2023, Joby Aviation, a California-based company, proposed trial flights for an electric flying taxi prototype. On Friday, Joby confirmed its participation in the new pilot program.

Greg Bowles, Joby’s chief policy officer, commented, “We’ve spent more than 15 years building the aircraft technology and operational capabilities that are defining advanced aerial mobility, and we’re ready to bring our services to communities. We look forward to demonstrating our aircraft’s maturity and delivering early operations in cities and states nationwide.”

Archer Aviation also announced its intention to join the program. Adam Goldstein, founder and CEO, stated, “We’ll demonstrate that air taxis can operate safely and quietly. These early flights will help cement American leadership in advanced aviation and set the stage for scaled commercial operations in the U.S. and beyond.” The FAA plans to accept proposals for the program, with at least five participants to be selected.