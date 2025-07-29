Trump Administration Moves to Reverse Key Climate Change Regulation

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on July 28, 2025, proposed revoking a critical scientific finding that has guided U.S. regulations on greenhouse gas emissions and climate action. This proposal aims to rescind a 2009 declaration that identified carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases as endangering public health and welfare.

The “endangerment finding” serves as the legal foundation for numerous climate regulations under the Clean Air Act, including those regulating motor vehicles and power plants. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin praised the proposed rule, calling it part of the administration’s broader push for deregulation, which he described as a “dagger straight into the heart of the climate change religion.”

Environmental advocates and former leaders of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) criticized the proposal, warning it could jeopardize public health. Christine Todd Whitman, a former EPA chief under President George W. Bush, condemned the move, stating, “What they’re doing is so contrary to what the Environmental Protection Agency is about.”

In response to Trump’s directive for the EPA to review the endangerment finding’s legality, some conservatives support the proposal as a means to eliminate burdensome regulations. However, critics believe repealing the endangerment finding would have dire consequences for climate safety and could lead to increased emissions.

David Doniger of the Natural Resources Defense Council argued it is “impossible” for the EPA to create a finding that contradicts the 2009 standard that would withstand legal scrutiny. He emphasized that repealing this finding could wipe out current limits on carbon emissions from vehicles and industries.

Peter Zalzal from the Environmental Defense Fund stressed the importance of the endangerment finding as the backbone of protections against climate change threats. He expressed concern about the administration’s plan, calling it “callous” and dangerous for public health.

The EPA’s current proposal is under review by the White House Office of Management and Budget. Environmentalists are preparing for a significant shift away from regulations aimed at addressing climate change in favor of what the Trump administration considers economic growth.

Trump’s efforts to rollback these regulations trace back to the 2007 Supreme Court decision that confirmed the EPA’s authority to regulate greenhouse gases. Repealing the endangerment finding would not only erase existing regulations but could potentially obstruct future administrations from implementing measures to combat climate change.

Opponents of the repeal argue that it benefits fossil fuel interests at the expense of public health and environmental protection, effectively prioritizing economic interests over the scientific consensus on climate change impacts. They warn that, should the Trump administration’s proposal proceed, it would undermine years of work aimed at curbing dangerous emissions.