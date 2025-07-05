Trump Administration Proposes Closing Key Climate Research Lab in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii — The Trump administration’s proposed budget for 2026 aims to close the Mauna Loa Atmospheric Baseline Observatory, a key site for climate research in the United States. Since 1958, this facility has provided vital data on atmospheric carbon dioxide levels, contributing significantly to the understanding of human-caused climate change.

The Mauna Loa lab has been crucial in tracking CO 2 emissions, a major contributor to global warming. The proposed budget cuts also target other climate research labs and facilities across the country, which are part of the U.S. government’s greenhouse gas monitoring network.

“The Mauna Loa laboratory is the cornerstone of climate data collection,” said Ralph Keeling, a professor at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, whose father, Charles David Keeling, initiated the measurements there. “This facility has produced the iconic Keeling Curve, illustrating the rise of carbon dioxide in our atmosphere.”

The proposed shutdown of the lab aligns with a broader administration plan to scale back climate-related research at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). This plan was outlined in ‘Project 2025,’ which details efforts to redirect NOAA’s focus toward operational weather forecasting.

As environmental advocates push back against these proposed cuts, they emphasize the importance of Mauna Loa’s historical data in evaluating climate trends. As of 2024, atmospheric CO 2 levels recorded at the observatory surpassed 424 parts per million, highlighting the urgency surrounding climate action.

If the budget passes as proposed, researchers may struggle to maintain the continuity of climate data collection. “Moving the instruments would lead to inconsistencies in our long-term data,” Keeling added. “The impact of this decision could affect climate research for generations.”

On Monday, NOAA detailed its budget cuts, reinforcing the administration’s stance on climate research. This situation shifts the focus away from climate data towards more immediate weather forecasting and operational roles.

Comments from NOAA and the Scripps Institution regarding these proposed changes were not immediately available.