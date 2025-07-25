Trump Administration Proposes Overhauling H-1B Visa Selection Process

Washington, D.C. — The Trump administration announced plans on Friday to overhaul the H-1B visa selection process. The proposed changes would prioritize wage levels over the current lottery system, which may significantly impact international graduates seeking entry-level jobs in the U.S.

Joseph Edlow, the new director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), stated that the existing visa lottery system allows companies to hire foreign workers at lower wages. “H-1B needs to supplement, not supplant, U.S. economy and workers,” he told The New York Times.

The new rule aims to rate H-1B petitions based on the highest Occupational Employment Statistics wage level a job offers, beginning with the highest wage levels and descending from there. Edlow criticized the current test as being “not very difficult” and suggested that it allowed immigrants to memorize answers rather than demonstrate understanding.

This proposal, which reflects similar efforts from the previous Trump administration, has been met with mixed reactions. According to the Institute for Progress, eliminating the H-1B lottery could boost the economic value of the visa program by prioritizing applicants based on their salary or seniority.

However, experts warn that such a shift may disadvantage many young professionals and international students new to the workforce. David Bier from the Cato Institute expressed concern, saying that focusing solely on salary would likely eliminate opportunities for talented individuals entering the market.

As of now, the proposed rule must pass through the Office of Management and Budget before it can be published. Public comments will be invited once the rule is finalized, and unless blocked by legal action, the changes could go into effect for the upcoming fiscal year.