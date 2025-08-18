Trump Administration Revokes Over 6,000 Student Visas Amid Immigration Crackdown

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has revoked more than 6,000 student visas in 2025, primarily due to overstays and legal violations, including support for terrorism, according to a State Department official.

The crackdown reflects a broader immigration enforcement strategy, targeting international students actively participating in protests related to the conflict in Gaza. These students, who voiced support for Palestine, have faced increased scrutiny, particularly after statements made by Secretary of State Marco Rubio in May regarding visa reviews.

A senior State Department official stated that roughly 4,000 of the revoked visas were due to criminal activities, such as assault and driving under the influence, while an additional 200 to 300 visas were pulled for alleged terrorism-related activities. This aligns with the administration’s commitment to addressing national security threats and combating antisemitism.

“Every single student visa revoked under the Trump Administration has happened because the individual has either broken the law or expressed support for terrorism while in the United States,” the official said. About 800 students had their visas revoked for criminal charges related to assault.

Among those whose visas were revoked for terrorism-related reasons were individuals accused of fundraising for Hamas, which the U.S. designates as a terrorist organization. This aggressive approach to visa revocation has sparked controversy, particularly among Democrats who argue it violates due process.

“This is a fundamental attack on freedom,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore. “Due process is a guardian of liberty, and taking away a visa without it undermines that principle.”

The Trump administration’s efforts are inspired by executive orders signed in January, focusing on enhancing security screenings and prosecuting anti-Semitic harassment. These directives require U.S. embassies to carefully assess visa applicants’ behavior and potential hostility toward U.S. ideals.

“There is no constitutional right to a student visa,” Rubio stated, defending the visa revocation policy. He reiterated the ongoing limitations on visa issuance and new vetting requirements, which have led to a predicted decline in international student enrollments by as much as 40%. This has raised concerns that local economies may lose billions from reduced spending by international students.

In the 2023-2024 academic year, over 1.1 million international students were enrolled in U.S. colleges and universities. However, this year’s restrictions could significantly affect enrollment levels across U.S. institutions.