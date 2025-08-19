Trump Administration Revokes Over 6,000 Student Visas in 2025

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) – The Trump administration has revoked more than 6,000 student visas this year, primarily citing visa overstays and legal violations, according to a State Department official. Among these revocations, a small number were attributed to allegations of support for terrorism.

The State Department reported that approximately 4,000 of the revoked visas involved serious legal infractions such as assault, driving under the influence, and burglary. About 200 to 300 visas were rescinded under the Immigration and Nationality Act for terrorism-related concerns.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated in May that the administration was actively reviewing the visa statuses of students participating in pro-Palestinian protests. He noted that those whose visas were revoked for assault faced possible arrest or charges.

“Every single student visa revoked has happened because the individual has either broken the law or expressed support for terrorism while in the United States,” a senior State Department official said. The official described the aggressive approach towards international students as part of a broader crackdown on immigration.

Democratic lawmakers have criticized this practice, asserting it violates due process. Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon referred to the visa revocation as a “fundamental attack on freedom.”

The crackdown follows multiple executive orders from President Trump aimed at tightening immigration policies and enhancing national security. One order directed the vetting of students with “hostile attitudes” towards U.S. principles, including requiring applicants to make their social media profiles public.

As international student enrollment faces potential declines due to stricter visa regulations, experts estimate that local economies could lose billions from reduced spending as fewer international students enroll in U.S. colleges.

The State Department will continue to monitor and enforce its policies regarding international students, especially those involved in politically sensitive activities. According to Rubio, continuous efforts will be made to revoke visas of those who disrupt educational institutions.