Politics
Trump Administration Targets Wildlife Refuges Ahead of Review Deadline
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Trump administration announced a comprehensive review of the nation’s 573 wildlife refuges and 71 fish hatcheries managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) on January 5, 2026. Critics argue that this decision, made just before Christmas, aims to dismantle the country’s refuge system amid ongoing scrutiny.
The order, posted on the USFWS website, directs officials to identify “refuges or hatcheries established for a purpose that no longer aligns with the mission” of the agency. It further seeks suggestions on how to enhance efficiencies in governance and oversight. Experts warn these directives could lead to public land sell-offs and layoffs.
Christopher Keyes, a public lands reporter, noted, “Anyone who has spent time in the corporate world knows that when leadership begins talking about ‘achieving efficiencies,’ it can only mean one thing: it’s time to start polishing your resume because layoffs are undoubtedly coming.”
A former federal employee echoed these concerns, stating that the language seems like a coded way to identify refuges and hatcheries for elimination. The final report from this review is due by February 15 and is expected to include a detailed narrative and actionable recommendations.
Karen Budd-Falen, a senior Interior Department official, was mentioned in connection to her husband’s $3.5 million water-rights contract with a developer tied to a controversial lithium mine in Nevada. Critics argue that ethics rules require transparency in such potential conflicts of interest, yet Budd-Falen did not disclose this contract in her filings, raising eyebrows about her current position as associate deputy secretary.
Despite the criticism, Budd-Falen’s spokesperson defended her integrity, stating that her history of professionalism speaks louder than any accusations. Federal ethics rules mandate disclosures, leaving questions about whether she had applied for an ethics waiver related to the contract.
As this review unfolds, it may further highlight tensions surrounding public land management and the ongoing push for development in vulnerable ecosystems. The wildlife refuges and hatcheries serve crucial roles in conservation efforts, making their future uncertain amid these policy changes.
