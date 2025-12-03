Trump Administration Threatens SNAP Fund Cuts to Democratic States

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it will begin withholding funds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in many Democratic-controlled states unless they provide information about assistance recipients. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins stated that the refusal to provide data, including names and immigration status of aid recipients, is leading to this decision.

Rollins explained during a Cabinet meeting that cooperation is necessary to eliminate fraud within the SNAP program. However, several Democratic states have filed lawsuits to prevent this requirement. They argue that they already verify eligibility for SNAP beneficiaries and do not share extensive sensitive data.

The tension stems from a request made by the USDA in February for states to submit detailed data about their SNAP recipients. A federal judge has temporarily halted the administration’s efforts to collect information from the 22 states that have sued. The USDA previously sent a letter to the states urging compliance, granting them until December 8 to respond.

Rollins claimed that data from compliant states indicated issues with the program, with reports suggesting that 186,000 deceased individuals are receiving benefits and that 500,000 recipients are double-dipping. She argued this data are critical to ensure that the support reaches those who genuinely need it and to protect taxpayer money.

The USDA acknowledged that 28 states and Guam have complied with the information request, primarily comprising states with Republican governors. North Carolina, with a Democratic governor, is the exception. However, 22 states continue to contest the requirement legally.

Experts suggest that while fraud exists within the $100 billion SNAP program, most issues stem from organized crime rather than from beneficiaries exploiting the system. U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes of Connecticut criticized Rollins’ approach, stating it lacks transparency and bypasses congressional involvement.

Democratic leaders have condemned the administration’s actions, with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz‘s spokesperson arguing that Trump’s decisions are harmful to families and prioritize political objectives over feeding Americans. New York Governor Kathy Hochul also questioned the administration’s motives, asking why they are intent on causing hunger.

Despite the program usually not being in the political limelight, it has drawn increased attention this year. Changes to work requirements were implemented as part of a larger tax and policy bill, and debates surrounding funding during a federal government shutdown added further controversy. States have been forced to find alternative ways to fund SNAP benefits amidst these challenges.