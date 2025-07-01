Trump Administration Withholds Over $6 Billion in School Grants

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday, the Trump administration informed states that it would withhold over $6 billion in federal education grants, impacting school districts ahead of the new school year.

This announcement came just before the July 1 deadline when these funds are typically distributed. The U.S. Education Department indicated that it is reviewing the funding for various grant programs and has not yet made decisions regarding the allocations.

A message shared with NPR by the School Superintendents Association revealed that the Education Department stated, “Given the change in Administrations, decisions have not yet been made concerning submissions and awards for this upcoming year.” The administration has also asserted its commitment to ensuring that taxpayer resources align with the President’s priorities.

Tara Thomas, a government affairs manager at AASA, expressed concern about the decision, stating, “Districts really need to be able to rely on stable funding so that they can responsibly plan and budget, and actions like this are incredibly disruptive to school districts across the country.”

The grants under review support vital programs, including migrant education, after-school initiatives, and services for English language learners. Among these, approximately $2.2 billion is earmarked for professional development for educators, a crucial source of funding for teacher training.

While the proposed FY 2026 budget has aimed to eliminate several of these grants, other critical funding sources like Title I and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act remain unaffected. The 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant, which enriches academic opportunities before and after school, will also be impacted by this withholding.

In a low-income district in Maine, approximately 90 miles north of Portland, this grant helps fund enriching activities like outdoor adventures and robotics. Dawn Fickett, the program head in MSAD 54, emphasized that the loss of these activities would significantly affect students. “Having a place for our youth to go to be engaged… is a great way to keep kiddos off our streets and out of trouble,” she noted.

The Education Department has not responded to requests for comment regarding the funding status.