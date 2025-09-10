Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Shot at Utah Event

LOGAN, Utah — Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative activist and ally of former President Donald Trump, was shot during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 1 p.m. while Kirk was speaking at the campus.

Kirk was invited to the university by a student group and was addressing a crowd when gunfire erupted from a building approximately 200 yards away. University officials believe Kirk was struck by the shots, though the severity of his injuries is unclear.

A suspect is in custody following the shooting, as confirmed by the university in a statement. The FBI is monitoring the situation, with Kash Patel, the agency’s director, stating his thoughts are with Kirk and everyone affected by the incident.

“Our agents will be on the scene quickly, and the FBI fully supports the ongoing response and investigation,” Patel posted on social media.

Prior to the shooting, Kirk tweeted about the event, saying, “Utah Valley University is ON FIRE and READY for the first stop on the American Comeback Tour.”

In response to the shooting, President Trump shared a message on Truth Social, asking for prayers for Kirk. “We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!” wrote Trump.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox also commented, stating he is being updated by law enforcement on the situation. “Those involved will be held fully accountable. Violence has no place in our public life. Americans of all political stripes need to come together to condemn this act,” Cox said.

This story is still developing.