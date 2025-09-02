Trump to Announce Changes Amid Legal Challenges and State Responses

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump is set to make an announcement at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday from the Oval Office, according to the White House. Details about the announcement have not been disclosed yet.

The announcement comes in the wake of a federal appeals court ruling that deemed most of the president’s global tariffs unlawful, posing a significant challenge to his efforts to reshape America’s trade policy. This decision raises questions about the future of the tariffs, which have been central to Trump’s economic strategy.

In an unrelated issue, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker responded to Trump’s earlier threats of deploying the National Guard to Chicago. In a video posted on social media, Pritzker asserted that there is “no emergency” in the city that would warrant such action. “Just a lovely day here. No emergency,” he stated, urging individuals to be aware of their rights when interacting with immigration officials.

Additionally, Trump is expected to announce the relocation of U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Huntsville, Alabama. This decision contradicts a previous plan from the Biden administration, which aimed to establish a new headquarters in Colorado Springs. Officials at the time indicated that the move was intended to keep the command from distraction amid growing military competition with China.

The Defense Department had evaluated the relocation and concluded that moving the command to Redstone Arsenal in Alabama would save $426 million. The shift aligns with a recommendation from Space Command but contradicts the Air Force’s stance.

In further developments, the Department of Homeland Security is planning to offer financial bonuses to state and local law enforcement who assist in immigration enforcement. Starting October 1, agencies participating in the 287(g) program will qualify for performance bonuses based on their success in locating illegal aliens.

Lastly, a federal appeals court ruled that the Trump administration can end $16 billion in grants aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions that were awarded under the Biden administration. Judge Neomi Rao noted that such actions fall within the executive branch’s authority, while Judge Cornelia Pillard criticized the majority for allowing a “misguided” seizure of funds that had been allocated by Congress.