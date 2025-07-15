Trump to Announce $90B Investment at Pennsylvania Summit

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — President Donald Trump and Senator Dave McCormick are scheduled to announce a $90 billion investment in energy and innovation at the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit on Tuesday at Carnegie Mellon University. The announcement comes as the state aims to bolster its position as a powerhouse in energy production and artificial intelligence.

The investment is primarily from the private sector and is expected to create tens of thousands of jobs. McCormick stated that this investment would position Pennsylvania as a leading hub for energy, AI, and innovation.

“As the nation’s second-largest energy producer and a global nuclear power leader, Pennsylvania is uniquely positioned to deliver the abundant, affordable energy that growing AI and advanced manufacturing sectors demand,” McCormick said.

Various high-profile attendees are expected at the summit, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Energy Secretary Chris Wright. Additionally, tech executives such as Alphabet CEO Ruth Porat and Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman are set to join the discussions.

“We have to win the war for AI, and that requires reliable energy,” Mike Sommers, CEO of the American Petroleum Institute, emphasized. He pointed out that energy demand is projected to rise significantly in the coming years.

However, not all reactions to the summit have been positive. Some students at Carnegie Mellon expressed concerns over the event’s focus, citing the need for inclusion of environmental and social impact experts in the discussions. An associate professor raised concerns about the energy demands linked to AI development and called for a more inclusive approach.

Governor Josh Shapiro is also expected to attend the summit, which hopes to spark meaningful conversations about positioning Pennsylvania at the forefront of the AI revolution. With major figures in technology and energy in attendance, today’s event marks a pivotal moment for the state’s economic future.