Trump Announces Coca-Cola Will Use Real Cane Sugar in U.S.

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) – President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Coca-Cola will transition to using real cane sugar in its U.S. beverages. This decision came after discussions between Trump and company representatives.

On Truth Social, Trump said, “I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so. I’d like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola.” He claimed this move would be beneficial for the consumers.

The announcement aligns with the Trump administration’s initiative, Make America Healthy Again, aimed at encouraging food companies to change their recipes to remove harmful ingredients. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been a strong advocate for reducing sugar consumption among Americans.

Currently, Coca-Cola products in the U.S. are typically sweetened with high fructose corn syrup, while cane sugar is used in other countries like Mexico and the United Kingdom. The company made the switch to corn syrup in the 1980s to address cost concerns and agricultural requirements.

Despite the switch, many Coca-Cola fans have expressed a preference for beverages made with real sugar. The White House and Coca-Cola representatives have not responded to requests for further comments on this development.