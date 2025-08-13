Trump Announces Kennedy Center Honors Nominees Amid Controversy

WASHINGTON (AP) — On Wednesday, President Donald Trump unveiled the nominees for this year’s Kennedy Center Honors, highlighting country music star George Strait, actor Sylvester Stallone, singer Gloria Gaynor, the rock band KISS, and actor-singer Michael Crawford. The announcement comes as Trump continues to seek greater influence over Washington’s cultural institutions.

Trump’s appearance at the Kennedy Center on Wednesday marks his third visit since returning to the White House. The president’s involvement in the honors reflects his aggressive push to imprint his vision on the Democratic-led city, particularly through key cultural venues.

This year’s nominee announcement was preceded by a post on Truth Social where Trump teased the involvement of notable figures and suggested a potential renaming of the center. “GREAT Nominees for the TRUMP/KENNEDY CENTER, whoops, I mean, KENNEDY CENTER, AWARDS,” Trump wrote, hinting at a significant renovation project for the venue.

The Kennedy Center expressed its “honor” in hosting the president, emphasizing renovations aimed at restoring its prestige. In a statement, the center said, “Thanks to his advocacy, our beautiful building will undergo renovations to restore its prestige and grandeur.”

Trump’s recent focus on the arts also follows a controversial move earlier this year when he dismissed Democratic appointees from the center’s board and installed loyalists. Since taking the helm, he has faced backlash from artists, including resignations from key figures such as the producer of “Hamilton.” Critics, including Maria Shriver, have called the proposed name change “insane.”

The Kennedy Center Honors commend individuals for their contributions to the arts, a tradition that has crossed political lines for decades. However, during Trump’s initial term, his absence from the honors was notable, as several honorees expressed their refusal to attend out of protest against his policies.

As details about nominee selection emerged, it remained unclear how the process differed from the traditional bipartisan advisory committee approach. In previous years, the committee has selected awardees spanning various art forms, including notable figures like Aretha Franklin and Tom Hanks.

Trump’s approach to the Kennedy Center exemplifies a larger strategy to recast cultural narratives within the nation’s capital. His administration’s efforts include a directive to recast American history in a way more favorable to his administration’s values, further blurring the lines of politics and art.

As the awards program approaches, it remains to be seen how this year’s Kennedy Center Honors will unfold under Trump’s leadership and whether the evolving programming signals a broader shift in the center’s direction.