Trump Announces $200 Million White House Ballroom Construction

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has announced plans for a new $200 million ballroom at the White House, set to begin construction in September. The ballroom will provide a much-needed space for hosting large events, alleviating the current reliance on temporary tents for state dinners.

During a press briefing on July 31, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt outlined the project, stating it will be finished before Trump’s term ends in January 2029. The ballroom, which will seat 650 guests, is expected to be built near the East Wing of the White House, requiring temporary relocation of some offices in that area.

The initiative marks Trump’s ongoing efforts to transform the executive mansion, which have included extensive renovations to the Oval Office and changes to the Rose Garden, where grass has been replaced by stone pavers. Trump expressed pride in these renovations, describing them as part of his legacy.

“It’s a great legacy project,” Trump said. “We’re going to build quickly and on time. It’ll be beautiful, top of the line.” The president’s vision for the ballroom closely aligns with the grandeur of his Mar-a-Lago estate, where he has hosted many events.

In the past, Trump has voiced his dissatisfaction with the existing capacity of the White House for formal events, noting that the largest room, the East Room, only accommodates about 200 people. “When it rains, it’s a disaster,” he said, referencing the challenges presented by outdoor tents.

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles praised Trump’s vision, stating, “President Trump is a builder at heart and has an extraordinary eye for detail.” Renderings of the ballroom depict a substantial space complete with gold-trimmed features and large chandeliers.

Trump’s building ambitions date back at least 15 years when he first proposed constructing a ballroom to then-President Barack Obama. Although the request was not entertained at the time, Trump persisted, stating, “They’ve wanted a ballroom at the White House for more than 150 years.”

As part of the ballroom construction project, the East Wing will undergo modernization while preserving the historical integrity of the White House. Trump assured that the new structure will not interfere with the existing building.

“It’ll be near it, but not touching it, and pays total respect to the existing building, which I’m the biggest fan of,” he reiterated. Architectural plans will be led by McCrery Architects, with construction managed by Clark Construction.

Trump’s desire to create this additional event space is seen as part of a broader goal to leave a lasting impact on the White House, akin to past presidential additions and renovations.