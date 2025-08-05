Trump Announces New $200 Million Ballroom at the White House

WASHINGTON — The White House announced Thursday that construction on a new $200 million ballroom will start in September and is expected to be completed before President Donald Trump‘s term ends in early 2029. This will mark the first structural change at the Executive Mansion since the Truman balcony was added in 1948.

Since returning to office in January, Trump has made several changes to what is known as “The People’s House.” He has redecorated the Oval Office with golden flourishes, cherubs, and presidential portraits, and installed massive flagpoles to showcase the American flag on the North and South lawns. Currently, workers are finishing a project to replace the lawn in the Rose Garden with stone.

Trump has long emphasized the need for a ballroom, criticizing the idea of hosting dignitaries in tents on the lawn for state dinners as past administrations have done. The East Room, the largest room in the White House, accommodates about 200 guests.

During a recent meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at his Turnberry hotel in Scotland, Trump praised the ballroom there, highlighting its capacity and stating, “The White House has wanted a ballroom for 150 years.” He expressed confidence in his ability to create the space, referring to his early career in real estate and construction.

The planned ballroom will cover 90,000 square feet and will seat 650 people. The construction will take place where the East Wing currently stands, and the offices there, including the first lady’s, will be temporarily relocated during renovations.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt assured that “nothing will be torn down” during this process. White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles emphasized the administration’s commitment to preserving the mansion’s historical significance, stating that Trump brings “an extraordinary eye for detail.”

Funding for the construction is expected to come from Trump and other donors. Leavitt noted that specific donor names have not been disclosed. Renderings of the planned ballroom are available on the White House website. McCrery Architects will lead the design, with construction managed by Clark Construction and AECOM providing engineering support.