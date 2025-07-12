Business
Trump Announces 30% Tariff on Imports from Mexico and EU
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that a 30% tariff will be imposed on goods imported from Mexico and the European Union (EU) starting August 1. The announcement came via his social media platform, Truth Social, even as the EU was seeking a de-escalation in trade tensions.
In a letter to Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum, Trump expressed gratitude for Mexico’s role in combating the flow of undocumented migrants and fentanyl. However, he criticized Mexico for insufficient efforts to prevent North America from becoming a ‘Narco-Trafficking Playground.’
Trump also addressed the EU in a separate letter, stating, ‘We have concluded we must move away from these long-term, large, and persistent Trade Deficits, engendered by your Tariff, and Non-Tariff, Policies, and Trade Barriers.’ The new tariff rate is significantly higher than the 10% that was reportedly being negotiated by the European trade commissioner, Maroš Šefčovič.
This unexpected tariff announcement has raised concerns in Brussels, as the EU had hoped to finalize a trade agreement that would have alleviated potential disputes. Many fear the new tariffs could ignite a trade war, affecting low-margin goods such as Belgian chocolate, Irish butter, and Italian olive oil.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reacted with concern, stating that the imposition of a 30% tariff would disrupt vital transatlantic supply chains, harming businesses and consumers on both sides of the Atlantic. ‘We are ready to continue working towards an agreement by August 1,’ she added, emphasizing the EU’s intent to protect its interests.
Experts suggest that the recent letters from Trump indicate a lack of substantial trade dialogues over the past months. Douglas Holtz-Eakin, a former Congressional Budget Office director, pointed out that nations are preparing for trade implications instead of negotiating with the U.S. ‘They’re spending time talking to each other about what the future is going to look like, and we’re left out,’ he said.
Additionally, the president warned that if the EU or Mexico retaliates with their own tariffs, those amounts would be added to the U.S. tariff rates. This latest development concludes a tumultuous week for the EU, as it marks a step back from previous negotiations that had shown promise.
The EU collectively sells over $553 billion worth of goods to the U.S., making it a significant trading partner. Trump had previously sent similar letters to other trading partners, including Japan and Brazil, establishing tariff rates as high as 50%.
As tensions rise, both sides brace for further negotiations ahead of the August deadline.
Recent Posts
- Trump Threatens 30% Tariff on EU and Mexican Imports
- Trump Proposes U.S. Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows
- Joby Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Faces Challenges as Investors Await Growth
- Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep
- AMC Entertainment Boosted by Bullish Wedbush Upgrade
- JPMorgan Chase to Report Strong Q2 Earnings This Week