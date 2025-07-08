Business
Trump Announces 50% Tariff on Copper Imports
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he will impose a new 50% tariff on all copper imports. The specific date for the tariff to take effect has not been disclosed.
During a Cabinet meeting, Trump stated, “Today we’re doing copper,” while emphasizing his belief in the 50% rate. This move represents the fourth across-the-board tariff Trump has enacted during his second term.
Currently, imported cars and car parts face a 25% tariff, while imported steel and aluminum are subject to a 50% tariff. In February, Trump ordered a Section 232 investigation into copper imports, highlighting concerns about their impact on national security.
Copper is a vital material used in various industries, including electronics, machinery, and automotive manufacturing. The newly imposed tariffs are expected to raise costs for goods that rely on copper, potentially affecting consumers and businesses alike.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
