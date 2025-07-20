Trump Announces White House Card for July 4 Amid McGregor Controversy

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump announced an unusual White House card event scheduled for July 4, 2024. The announcement has piqued the interest of mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Conor McGregor, who expressed his desire to participate in this unprecedented occasion.

Conor McGregor visited the White House earlier this year, where he met with Trump. This latest development adds another layer to the intertwining worlds of politics and sports.

The fight game is often solitary, with fighters entering the Octagon to secure paychecks and build their brand. However, the proposed White House card offers an enticing prize: power, a concept that resonates with fighters like McGregor.

Trump and UFC President Dana White share a close friendship, amplifying intrigue about the potential event. Moreover, UFC star Jon Jones has returned to the drug testing pool, likely eyeing a spot on the card.

In other news, McGregor recently found himself embroiled in controversy after rapper Azealia Banks accused him of sending explicit photos of himself without consent. McGregor responded defiantly, stating on social media, “Don’t let them distract you with my [giant c—] while they rob our country blind!”

Banks took to social media to criticize McGregor, revealing screenshots of their alleged conversations that included nude images. She called out the fighter, questioning his behaviors and motives amidst his ongoing ambitions.

Despite the drama, McGregor, who is engaged to Dee Devlin and is a father to four, appears largely unfazed. He announced a potential run for the Irish presidency earlier this year, focusing on anti-immigration policies.

McGregor suffered a leg injury in 2021 and has not fought since. He hinted at interest in a return to the Octagon, coinciding with the upcoming Independence Day celebration.

The announcement of a White House card has stirred excitement among fight fans and political observers alike, marking a rare intersection of these two worlds as America gears up to celebrate its 250th anniversary.