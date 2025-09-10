Trump Appointee’s Job in Jeopardy Over X-Rated Story

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Tucker Stewart, a deputy assistant secretary of agriculture appointed by Donald Trump, faces job peril after a sexually explicit story he wrote gained attention in Washington.

On Sunday, multiple reports revealed that Stewart’s 28-page tale, featuring graphic scenes, circulated among government officials, which has led to discussions about his position. This incident has stirred conversations throughout Washington D.C.

Stewart reportedly shared the X-rated story with fellow staffers while working as a senior advisor to U.S. Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas. He later transitioned to a role as Capitol Hill liaison for Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.

The Kansas native is now at the center of Capitol Hill gossip, with the story spreading through USDA offices and other federal agencies, as well as among lobbyists and trade groups. According to POLITICO, the story has even reached the inner circle of President Trump, raising concerns over Stewart’s future in the administration.

Stewart, who graduated from Kansas State University with an Animal Science degree and later earned a law degree from Washburn University, humorously described himself on LinkedIn: “What happens when a cowboy meets a lawyer? You get someone like me.” He also listed legal writing as a skill, not creative writing.

The White House and USDA officials have not yet commented on the situation, and efforts to reach Stewart for a statement have been made.