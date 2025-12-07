Trump’s Approval Rating Hits Lowest Point Amid Base Discontent

DES MOINES, Iowa — President Donald Trump’s approval rating has dropped to its lowest point since beginning his second term. Polls indicate significant cracks in his base, traditionally a source of unwavering support.

Trump’s overall approval rating has plummeted to 36%. This decline contrasts with his historically solid backing from Republicans, which now shows signs of weakening. Factors contributing to this downturn include high inflation, ongoing legal battles, and perceived failures in addressing key issues.

A recent Gallup poll revealed 60% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s performance, an increase attributed to economic anxieties gripping the nation. High inflation has emerged as the top concern for voters, overshadowing Trump’s previous political successes.

Even within his own party, dissatisfaction is growing. Recent surveys suggest that nearly one in five Republicans disapprove of Trump’s handling of various issues, including his strategies regarding the economy and the government shutdown. Specifically, a Marquette poll found that 48% of Republicans disapproved of Trump’s management of the federal shutdown.

Concerns over international matters also seem to contribute to the erosion of support. Trump’s promises to end ongoing conflicts have not materialized, generating skepticism among voters who previously supported him for his foreign policy stance.

Analysts point to potential challenges Trump faces moving forward. GOP figures, such as Senator Rand Paul, have voiced concerns about Trump’s spending habits and their alignment with the party’s “America First” slogan. This can signal to voters that alternatives within the party could offer a more favorable approach.

Reflecting broader sentiments, 57% of Republicans surveyed indicated the administration has not sufficiently prioritized lowering the cost of goods and services. As economic discontent continues, Trump must address these issues to stabilize his support.

Ultimately, the future of Trump’s political trajectory hinges on his ability to reaffirm his base, particularly as indications suggest voters are ready to seek alternatives. The upcoming 2026 midterms will be a critical test for Trump and the GOP.