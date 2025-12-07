Politics
Trump’s Approval Rating Hits Lowest Point Amid Base Discontent
DES MOINES, Iowa — President Donald Trump’s approval rating has dropped to its lowest point since beginning his second term. Polls indicate significant cracks in his base, traditionally a source of unwavering support.
Trump’s overall approval rating has plummeted to 36%. This decline contrasts with his historically solid backing from Republicans, which now shows signs of weakening. Factors contributing to this downturn include high inflation, ongoing legal battles, and perceived failures in addressing key issues.
A recent Gallup poll revealed 60% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s performance, an increase attributed to economic anxieties gripping the nation. High inflation has emerged as the top concern for voters, overshadowing Trump’s previous political successes.
Even within his own party, dissatisfaction is growing. Recent surveys suggest that nearly one in five Republicans disapprove of Trump’s handling of various issues, including his strategies regarding the economy and the government shutdown. Specifically, a Marquette poll found that 48% of Republicans disapproved of Trump’s management of the federal shutdown.
Concerns over international matters also seem to contribute to the erosion of support. Trump’s promises to end ongoing conflicts have not materialized, generating skepticism among voters who previously supported him for his foreign policy stance.
Analysts point to potential challenges Trump faces moving forward. GOP figures, such as Senator Rand Paul, have voiced concerns about Trump’s spending habits and their alignment with the party’s “America First” slogan. This can signal to voters that alternatives within the party could offer a more favorable approach.
Reflecting broader sentiments, 57% of Republicans surveyed indicated the administration has not sufficiently prioritized lowering the cost of goods and services. As economic discontent continues, Trump must address these issues to stabilize his support.
Ultimately, the future of Trump’s political trajectory hinges on his ability to reaffirm his base, particularly as indications suggest voters are ready to seek alternatives. The upcoming 2026 midterms will be a critical test for Trump and the GOP.
Recent Posts
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown
- Tension Rises as Juventus Faces Napoli in Key Clash
- Real Madrid Faces Celta in Key LaLiga Match at Bernabéu