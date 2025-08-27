Politics
Trump’s Approval Ratings Remain Steady Amid Economic Concerns
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Gallup poll conducted from August 1 to 20 shows that 40% of Americans approve of President Donald Trump’s overall job performance. This figure remains consistent with support levels from June and July, after having been higher earlier this year.
In the poll, 37% of respondents approved of Trump’s handling of the economy and 39% supported his management of foreign affairs. Both ratings are down from their highs in February, but have not changed significantly over the past month.
The survey also revealed that 38% of U.S. adults approve of Trump’s approach to education. Among parents of K-12 students, approval rises to 41%. This is Gallup’s first evaluation of Trump’s education policies during his second term, despite significant cuts to diversity and inclusion programs.
Trump’s economy rating is particularly concerning, reflecting a decline from an average approval of 52% during his first term. Currently, 93% of Republicans approve of Trump, contrasted with only 1% of Democrats, marking a 92-point partisan gap.
Americans view the economy negatively, with nearly half rating current economic conditions as poor, similar to pre-election sentiments in October 2020. Gallup’s Economic Confidence Index is at -20, improving slightly from earlier this year but not enough to indicate robust confidence.
The poll also indicated that 54% of Americans believe it is a bad time to find a quality job, showing some improvement from April when this figure stood at 58%. The general satisfaction with the direction of the country is also polarized, with 76% of Republicans feeling optimistic compared to less than 1% of Democrats.
Despite the economic frustrations among the public, Trump’s job approval reflects deep partisan divides that have defined his administration. The survey results suggest a more polarized electorate as the country approaches the next election cycle.
Recent Posts
- Pastor Calls Out Rick Ross Amid Target Boycott Controversy
- EuroBasket 2025 Kicks Off With 24 Teams Competing
- Naomi Osaka Shines in Sparkling Outfit at US Open Victory
- Chelsea Pursues Garnacho for £40 Million Transfer Deal
- Beşiktaş Hosts Lausanne in Crucial UEFA Playoff Match Tonight
- 35 Years Since Deadly F5 Tornado Struck Illinois Towns
- Beloved Radio Host Gary Burbank Dies at 84 After Illness
- Sloane Stephens Launches Haircare Collection with Doc & Glo
- Lola Tung and Nico Parker Lead in Osgood Perkins’ ‘The Young People’
- Mensik Faces Blanchet at US Open 2025: Game Predictions
- WVU Football Predictions: A Rocky Road Ahead
- Cardi B Leaves Courtroom Amid Ongoing Legal Battle
- Kairat Almaty Makes History in Champions League Debut
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke