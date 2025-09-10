Trump Attacks Wind Energy, Claims It Drives Up Costs and Kills Birds

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump criticized the wind energy industry in a recent post on Truth Social, asserting that countries relying on windmills face dire consequences.

Trump stated, “Amazing phenomenon — Any country that relies on windmills is dead. Their energy costs have gone through the roof, and their populations are angry. Windmills aren’t only killing the birds, they’re ‘killing’ lots of bad politicians who are losing their jobs because of them!” His comments come amid rising electricity demand in the United States.

This is not Trump’s first attack on renewable energy. For years, he has advocated for fossil fuels while questioning the effectiveness of wind power. Recently, he halted federal wind energy permits, citing various alleged legal issues, including concerns for navigational safety and national security.

Experts, however, dispute Trump’s claims. Elie Bou-Zeid, a professor at Princeton University, remarked, “Wind turbine collisions kill way less birds in the U.S. than domestic cats or building collisions. Wind turbines produce the cheapest electricity in the U.S. of any source, 25 percent cheaper than gas. So, Trump is hallucinating facts and vomiting them on social media, as usual.”

Trump’s remarks came shortly after he signed an executive order aimed at restricting renewable energy projects. He emphasized his motto: “I don’t want windmills destroying our place,” expressing disdain for their visual impact.

The urgent need for energy in the U.S. continues to grow. During a meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump reiterated that wind energy is expensive, noting, “Wind is the most expensive form of energy. And it destroys the beauty of your fields and your plains and your waterways.”

The President’s tariffs on steel and aluminum have also been shown to increase costs for renewable energy projects, further complicating the country’s energy challenges. As tensions surrounding renewable initiatives rise, even companies like Danish giant Orsted have taken legal action against the administration over halted wind projects.

The future of wind energy policy in the U.S. remains uncertain as Trump continues to voice his opposition.