Trump Attends G7, Delves into Trade and Crypto Amid Senate Bill Passage

ALBERTA, Canada — On June 16, 2025, former President Donald Trump met with G7 leaders in Alberta, marking a decade since his entry into presidential politics. His visit coincided with major developments in both trade discussions and cryptocurrency regulations.

At the G7 meeting, Trump addressed questions about stalled trade agreements, particularly with Canada. Standing alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump noted differing views on tariffs. “I have a tariff concept, Mark has a different concept,” Trump stated, emphasizing a desire to resolve differences.

Trump’s presence at the G7 was underscored by a Bloomberg Economics report revealing that his tariff policies could cost the global economy over $1 trillion by 2030. The report highlights that the U.S. would feel the brunt of these losses, potentially leading to 690,000 job reductions.

In other news, the U.S. Senate passed the GENIUS Act on June 18, which aims to regulate stablecoins. The bill, garnering bipartisan support with a 68-30 vote, establishes clear rules for cryptocurrencies linked to the U.S. dollar. Critics, however, pointed out exemptions for the president regarding stablecoin profits.

Trump faces scrutiny as he reportedly earned over $57 million from cryptocurrency activities in 2024 alone. His fundraising events, including a dinner at his golf club with prominent investors, have raised ethical Concerns over self-enrichment.

As the Senate races to finalize new tax laws before the July 4 deadline, the discussions surrounding cryptocurrency and trade remain highly relevant. Trump continues to assert that new trade deals are on the horizon while acknowledging the complexities involved.