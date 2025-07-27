Trump Balances Business and Diplomacy on Scottish Golf Trip

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — President Donald Trump arrived in Scotland this weekend to promote his golf businesses while meeting with British leaders. His trip features visits to two of his properties: Trump Turnberry and Trump International Scotland.

During his stay, Trump is set to participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new 18-hole golf course at Trump International Scotland in Aberdeenshire. His presence underscores the blending of his presidential duties with his private business interests.

The White House described the trip as a ‘working visit.’ Trump is expected to engage in discussions with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Critics express concerns that Trump is using the trappings of the presidency to benefit his business empire, which has generated substantial revenue since he took office.

In his first term, Trump faced criticism over his Washington, D.C., hotel, which drew foreign delegations. During his second term, reports indicate that the Trump family’s business ties have notably expanded, particularly with connections in the Middle East.

Trump’s latest financial disclosures reveal lucrative earnings from various ventures, including a cryptocurrency token and branded products. Trump’s acceptance of gifts, such as a luxury 747 jet from Qatar, has raised ethical questions among critics.

Ethics watchdogs like Robert Weissman of Public Citizen argue that Trump’s extensive business dealings during his presidency have exceeded previous ethical norms. They assert that his actions serve personal interests rather than those of the American people.

Despite allegations of conflicts of interest, Trump and his administration maintain that there is a clear separation between his business activities and presidential responsibilities. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the accusations as ‘ridiculous,’ asserting the administration holds high ethical standards.

Trump’s trust, managed by his children, separates his financial interests from day-to-day operations of the Trump Organization. However, Trump still retains ownership and benefits from various business ventures, including overseas partnerships in the golf industry.

As Trump navigates these interests, he remains a popular figure among his supporters, who view his business success as a testament to his leadership. ‘We have a lot of things in Scotland,’ Trump stated upon arrival. ‘I have a lot of love.’