Trump’s Border Czar Calls for Increased Arrests After Budget Boost

Washington, D.C. — President Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan urged U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to ramp up arrests following a significant budget increase approved by Congress. Homan’s comments came on Monday, shortly after the One Big Beautiful Bill was enacted.

According to Homan, ICE should aim to arrest at least 7,000 illegal immigrants daily, more than twice the current target. “We have to arrest 7,000 every single day for the remainder of this administration just to catch the ones Biden released into the nation,” Homan told reporters outside the White House.

The recently passed legislation, signed by Trump on July 4, provides nearly $165 billion to enhance border security and allow ICE to hire 10,000 new officers. This funding aims to expand the agency’s capacity to detain illegal immigrants to 100,000 beds.

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated that the new law would “turbocharge” the deportation efforts. These changes follow earlier directives from White House adviser Stephen Miller, who previously encouraged ICE to make 3,000 arrests daily.

Thus far, the Trump administration has arrested approximately 113,000 migrants as of March. The need to increase arrests comes as reports suggest that around 11.5 million people entered the U.S. illegally during the Biden administration.

The bill also presents significant political implications for the GOP, who required strong party discipline to pass. Many argue that failing to secure tax cuts could risk their majority in the upcoming midterms, sparking debates within their ranks.

Republicans face challenges from both libertarian and conservative factions regarding spending and tax policies. Critics argue about rising budget deficits, while supporters promote the bill as a means to lower taxes for all Americans while enhancing social programs for families.

Ultimately, the Trump administration’s initiatives reflect a push towards stricter immigration enforcement and commitment to fiscal conservatism, solidifying the Republican agenda as the party prepares for future legislative challenges.