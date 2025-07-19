Trump’s Border Czar Declares ‘No More Amnesty’ for Immigrants

Washington, D.C. — Tom Homan, the U.S. border czar appointed by former President Donald Trump, has issued a controversial declaration stating, “No more amnesty” for undocumented immigrants. This declaration comes amid a renewed focus on immigration enforcement, which Homan characterized as a “war” against illegal immigration.

In a statement released early Monday, Homan vowed to carry out mass deportations without exceptions, marking a significant shift in U.S. immigration policy. His bold order signals a move away from previous compromises and reflects Trump’s hardline immigration agenda, which has faced both support and opposition across the political spectrum.

The announcement has ignited a fierce debate among lawmakers, advocates, and citizens. Critics warn that this approach could lead to increased tensions and fear within immigrant communities, while supporters argue that stricter enforcement is necessary to address the ongoing immigration crisis.

Several political figures quickly responded to Homan’s statement. Senator Bob Menendez, a prominent critic of Trump’s policies, called the declaration “deeply troubling” and emphasized the need for humane immigration reform. On the other hand, Representative Jim Jordan praised Homan’s tough stance, stating it was time to protect American citizens.

The implications of Homan’s declaration remain to be seen as the country braces for a potential overhaul of immigration practices. As enforcement measures tighten, communities are left to navigate the uncertain future under this new phase of immigration policy.