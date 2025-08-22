Trump Brokers Landmark Deal Ending Conflict Between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Washington, D.C. — President Donald Trump announced a historic agreement earlier this month between Armenia and Azerbaijan aimed at resolving decades of conflict in the South Caucasus.

The deal grants the U.S. a 99-year lease over the Zangezur Corridor, a key strip of land that will facilitate trade and energy routes to Europe without involving Iran. Experts believe this moves gives Washington a rare strategic foothold on Iran’s northern border.

Banafsheh Zand, an Iranian American journalist, praised the agreement as a significant victory for the U.S., calling it a “wonderful gain” that also serves as a “slap in the face” to Tehran.

The corridor has historically been a source of tension, displacing thousands and contributing to regional instability. Trump’s mediation has reportedly opened new pathways for trade and security, linking Europe to the Caspian Basin while bypassing Iran.

The Zangezur Corridor connects Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan exclave through Armenian territory, a strategic shift that Iran opposes. Tehran fears the corridor will diminish its role as a critical transit hub and hurt its economy.

Known informally as the Trump Route for Peace & Prosperity (TRIPP), the corridor is expected to open direct U.S. involvement in managing rail, road, and telecom infrastructure, which will shift energy flows from the Caspian to Europe.

Zand emphasized the economic implications, stating that American companies would gain dominant access to oil and gas trade routes under NATO’s support. She foresees potential U.S. military bases in the region as a further strategic advantage.

For Iran, Zand described the corridor as a “nightmare scenario,” stripping the country of trade leverage it has long maintained over the region. “This corridor literally runs above the cat’s ears,” she said, referring to Iran’s geographic position.

Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior director at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, remarked on Iran’s vulnerabilities exposed by the new agreement, which could lessen its influence over Armenia.

The deal was reached amid growing tensions in the region, particularly following Israel’s conflicts involving Iran. Analysts like Zand suggest that Washington is seizing opportunities from Iran’s weakened position to enhance its geopolitical influence.

Zand considers Trump’s involvement crucial, stating, “Because it’s Trump, it makes all the difference.” She believes the corridor’s establishment marks a pivotal moment for both regional stability and U.S. presence in the Caucasus.