Trump Cabinet Celebrates Labor Day Achievements in Meeting

Washington, D.C. — On August 26, 2025, President Donald J. Trump conducted the seventh Cabinet meeting of his second term, gathering his administration to celebrate significant achievements for American workers ahead of Labor Day.

During the meeting, Trump praised various victories that have improved the economy and supported job creation. He stated, “Public safety is not just something that should belong to the wealthy. It should belong to every working man and woman in the United States of America.”

Administration officials highlighted the consistently low unemployment rate, noting that over two million jobs were created for native-born Americans under Trump’s direction. The President remarked, “84% of the workforce and jobs has been produced by the private sector. The One Big Beautiful Bill is protecting our American workforce by expanding Pell Grants and childcare and reducing taxes.”

Various officials brought attention to policies aimed at lower taxes and deregulation. “These policies are lifting everybody up,” one Cabinet member stated, emphasizing the positive effects on investments and interest rates.

Education was also a topic of discussion, with talk of innovative partnerships between middle schools and high schools. Officials expressed joy over students receiving hands-on learning opportunities that prepare them for the workforce.

In terms of housing and community support, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development announced an initiative to highlight the dignity of work and the importance of family formation through employment.

Trump reiterated the administration’s commitment to rural America, citing a planned 50% increase in funding for rural hospitals and communities, calling it “the biggest infusion in history.”

On the subject of safety, Trump emphasized that Americans are safer now than in years past, sharing data about reduced illegal immigration rates and improvements in public safety.

He addressed economic variables like gasoline prices, claiming they are at multi-decade lows when adjusted for inflation. Trump reaffirmed that the administration’s foreign policy aims to prioritize American interests and enhance national security.

“Economic security is national security,” he added, noting a decrease in the budget deficit during his term compared to the previous administration.

Reflecting on the significance of Labor Day, the President emphasized the administration’s ongoing efforts to honor workers and deliver on its commitments.

The meeting concluded with Trump and his Cabinet members highlighting the accomplishments made in the past eight months, setting a positive tone as the country approaches Labor Day.