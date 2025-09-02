Politics
Trump Calls for ABC to Fire Donna Brazile After Criticism
NEW YORK, NY — Former President Donald Trump demanded that ABC News fire contributor Donna Brazile after she criticized his administration on air Sunday night. Trump’s outburst came shortly after Brazile labeled his decision to remove Secret Service protection from former Vice President Kamala Harris as “petty” and “vindictive.”
In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump questioned why ABC would feature Brazile, a former Democratic National Committee chair, on its program “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.” He accused her of being “totally discredited” for allegedly leaking debate questions to Hillary Clinton in 2016.
“She, and Sloppy Chris Christie, should be fired from a highly discredited ABC Fake News,” Trump wrote. He also insisted that ABC owes him additional damages following a multimillion-dollar settlement stemming from a 2024 defamation lawsuit. Trump claimed ABC had paid him $16 million for false statements made during an earlier broadcast.
Brazile, who joined ABC News in 2019 after her departure from CNN, responded on the program by emphasizing the risks of Trump’s trade policies. She stated, “Donald Trump’s tariffs have created a level of uncertainty that the American people can’t afford.”
Christie, a former New Jersey governor, has been a frequent critic of Trump since the two had a falling out in 2020. Trump previously threatened to push for a renewed federal investigation into Christie’s role in the 2013 “Bridgegate” scandal.
The Post has reached out for comments from ABC News, its parent company Disney, and Christie. Brazile declined to comment on the situation.
Trump’s recent comments reflect a heightened focus on mainstream media, which he accuses of bias against him. He has previously indicated plans to challenge broadcast licenses for networks he deems unfair.
Recent Posts
- General Hospital Launches Thrilling ‘Who Shot Drew?’ Storyline
- Angels’ Farris Set for MLB Debut Against Royals Today
- Paul George Faces Critics in His First Season with Sixers
- SNL Announces Five New Featured Players for Season 51
- Democrats Warn of Trump’s Threat to Future Elections
- Next Episode of Beyond the Gates Promises Shocking Twists
- MSNBC Analyst Criticizes Trump’s Crime Clampdown Amid Personal Theft Complaints
- A House of Dynamite Explores Midnight Tension of Nuclear Threat
- Trump to Announce Changes Amid Legal Challenges and State Responses
- More Than 14,000 Migrants Turn Back Due to Trump Border Policies
- Trump Calls for ABC to Fire Donna Brazile After Criticism
- Trump Questions Vaccine Efficacy Amid CDC Leadership Crisis
- Jessica Pegula Advances to Semifinals of 2025 U.S. Open
- Search Continues for Missing Man in Marmara Sea
- Nicholas Braun Arrested on DUI Charges Over Labor Day Weekend
- Basketball Legend George Raveling Dies at 88 After Cancer Battle
- Joe Montana and Lamar Jackson: Hall of Fame Paths Compared
- Pegula Dominates Krejcikova in US Open Quarterfinals
- Anthropic Secures $13 Billion in Series F Funding, Valued at $183 Billion
- Infowars Host Owen Shroyer Exits Following Clash with Alex Jones