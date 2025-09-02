Trump Calls for ABC to Fire Donna Brazile After Criticism

NEW YORK, NY — Former President Donald Trump demanded that ABC News fire contributor Donna Brazile after she criticized his administration on air Sunday night. Trump’s outburst came shortly after Brazile labeled his decision to remove Secret Service protection from former Vice President Kamala Harris as “petty” and “vindictive.”

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump questioned why ABC would feature Brazile, a former Democratic National Committee chair, on its program “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.” He accused her of being “totally discredited” for allegedly leaking debate questions to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“She, and Sloppy Chris Christie, should be fired from a highly discredited ABC Fake News,” Trump wrote. He also insisted that ABC owes him additional damages following a multimillion-dollar settlement stemming from a 2024 defamation lawsuit. Trump claimed ABC had paid him $16 million for false statements made during an earlier broadcast.

Brazile, who joined ABC News in 2019 after her departure from CNN, responded on the program by emphasizing the risks of Trump’s trade policies. She stated, “Donald Trump’s tariffs have created a level of uncertainty that the American people can’t afford.”

Christie, a former New Jersey governor, has been a frequent critic of Trump since the two had a falling out in 2020. Trump previously threatened to push for a renewed federal investigation into Christie’s role in the 2013 “Bridgegate” scandal.

The Post has reached out for comments from ABC News, its parent company Disney, and Christie. Brazile declined to comment on the situation.

Trump’s recent comments reflect a heightened focus on mainstream media, which he accuses of bias against him. He has previously indicated plans to challenge broadcast licenses for networks he deems unfair.