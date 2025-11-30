Trump Calls CBS Journalist ‘Stupid’ Amid Shooting Fallout

Washington, D.C. — President Donald Trump labeled CBS journalist Nancy Cordes as “stupid” during a confrontation on November 28, 2023, stating, “Are you stupid? Are you a stupid person?” This incident occurred at his Florida residence while Cordes asked about the vetting of Afghan immigrants in the United States.

This exchange follows a tragic event on November 27, when two National Guard members were shot near the White House by a 29-year-old Afghan who arrived in the U.S. in 2021 after serving alongside American forces in Afghanistan. One of the soldiers, Sarah Beckstrom, died, and the other remained in critical condition as of Friday.

During the press briefing, Cordes questioned Trump on his criticism of President Joe Biden’s handling of Afghan resettlements, despite members of Trump’s own administration asserting that proper screening was conducted. Trump responded, holding up an image of a military aircraft packed with people fleeing Kabul, stating, “They let them in with thousands of other people who shouldn’t be here.”

Trump’s derogatory remarks toward journalists, especially women, have become increasingly common. Earlier in the week, he attacked another journalist, Katie Rogers of The New York Times, calling her a “second-rate journalist who is ugly” after she pointed out his signs of fatigue.

Additionally, he referred to Bloomberg’s Catherine Lucey as a “pig” and labeled ABC News’ Mary Bruce as a “horrible person” in previous encounters. Trump’s confrontational approach toward the media continues to draw attention and concern.

In the wake of the military shooting, Trump announced a renewed focus on immigration policies, stating the necessity of expelling any foreign national who does not benefit the country. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has begun a comprehensive review of green cards issued to foreign nationals from countries considered sensitive, including Afghanistan.

Shawn VanDiver, president of AfghanEvac, emphasized that the Afghan community undergoes thorough security checks. He warned against using the violent actions of one individual to paint an entire community negatively. Authorities continue to investigate the incident, with the shooter, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, facing multiple charges.

Trump remarked on the death of Beckstrom, noting her status as a respected young soldier, while also highlighting the severe condition of her colleague, who is fighting for his life. The investigation into Lakanwal’s background is ongoing, with officials exploring possible ties to terrorist activities.