Trump Calls for Prosecution of Beyoncé Over Unfounded Claim

HOUSTON, Texas – President Donald Trump called for the prosecution of singer Beyoncé over the weekend, claiming she received $11 million for endorsing Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. The accusation has no basis in fact.

Trump made the claim via social media while visiting Scotland. He asserted that the Harris campaign had illegally paid Beyoncé for her endorsement. However, federal campaign spending records do not support this assertion. The records show that the Harris campaign paid Beyoncé’s production company a total of $165,000 related to her appearance at a rally in October 2024.

A spokesperson for the Harris campaign stated that they did not pay for any celebrity endorsements, as the law requires them to cover costs related to appearances. Trump’s claim has circulated among his supporters but remains unverified.

No evidence has emerged to support Trump’s assertion of an $11 million payment, a figure he has used before, often without any credible sourcing. Upon questioning about it last year, Trump vaguely stated, “Somebody just showed me something,” regarding the figure.

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, previously called the $10 million figure a “lie” and confirmed it was flagged as false information by Instagram. A spokesperson for Beyoncé dismissed Trump’s claim as “beyond ridiculous.”

In his recent comments, Trump expanded his criticism to other payments made by the Harris campaign, challenging their legality and asserting that endorsers received money through misleading descriptions in their spending reports.

“Kamala, and all of those that received endorsement money, BROKE THE LAW. They should all be prosecuted!” Trump wrote, showing a continued pattern of calling for legal action against political opponents.

The White House has not responded to requests for evidence supporting Trump’s claims, as the controversy continues to draw scrutiny and criticism from various quarters.