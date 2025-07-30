Entertainment
Trump Calls for Prosecution of Beyoncé Over Unfounded Claim
HOUSTON, Texas – President Donald Trump called for the prosecution of singer Beyoncé over the weekend, claiming she received $11 million for endorsing Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. The accusation has no basis in fact.
Trump made the claim via social media while visiting Scotland. He asserted that the Harris campaign had illegally paid Beyoncé for her endorsement. However, federal campaign spending records do not support this assertion. The records show that the Harris campaign paid Beyoncé’s production company a total of $165,000 related to her appearance at a rally in October 2024.
A spokesperson for the Harris campaign stated that they did not pay for any celebrity endorsements, as the law requires them to cover costs related to appearances. Trump’s claim has circulated among his supporters but remains unverified.
No evidence has emerged to support Trump’s assertion of an $11 million payment, a figure he has used before, often without any credible sourcing. Upon questioning about it last year, Trump vaguely stated, “Somebody just showed me something,” regarding the figure.
Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, previously called the $10 million figure a “lie” and confirmed it was flagged as false information by Instagram. A spokesperson for Beyoncé dismissed Trump’s claim as “beyond ridiculous.”
In his recent comments, Trump expanded his criticism to other payments made by the Harris campaign, challenging their legality and asserting that endorsers received money through misleading descriptions in their spending reports.
“Kamala, and all of those that received endorsement money, BROKE THE LAW. They should all be prosecuted!” Trump wrote, showing a continued pattern of calling for legal action against political opponents.
The White House has not responded to requests for evidence supporting Trump’s claims, as the controversy continues to draw scrutiny and criticism from various quarters.
Recent Posts
- Media Matters Faces Lawsuits and Declining Morale Amid Legal Challenges
- Chivas Eyes Redemption in Leagues Cup 2025 After Last Year’s Exit
- Reds Host Braves in Crucial Series Opener at Great American Ball Park
- FC Cincinnati Faces CF Monterrey in Leagues Cup 2025 Opener
- Michael Whatley Launches Senate Campaign in North Carolina After Trump Endorsement
- Elite Athletes Set to Compete at 2025 USA Track and Field Championships
- Twins Make Bold Moves as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Rays Trade Jansen as Deadline Approaches
- Padres Acquire All-Star Nestor Cortes from Brewers Amid Trade Deadline Moves
- Shaquille O’Neal Eyes Retirement in Rumor-filled Villages, Florida
- Blue Jays Seek Reinforcements as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Sierra Ferrell Enchants Fargo Audience with Captivating Concert
- Trump slams Sen. Hawley over bipartisan stock trading ban proposal
- Behind-the-Scenes Photos Hint at Chicago Med Season 11 Developments
- Cardinals Trade Ryan Helsley to Mets; Steven Matz Moves to Red Sox
- Trump Criticizes Colbert’s Firing, Threatens Kimmel and Fallon Next
- Luke Bryan Addresses Incident During Concert in North Dakota
- Antonio Gates Honored Amid Chargers’ Disappointing Season
- Texas Rangers Confirm Adolis García Trade Rumors Are False
- Astros’ Paredes Expected to Miss Rest of Season with Hamstring Tear