Politics
Trump Calls for Racketeering Charges Against Soros Family
WASHINGTON — Former U.S. President Donald Trump is urging federal authorities to pursue racketeering charges against billionaire philanthropist George Soros and his son Alexander. This call follows what Trump describes as their support for violent protests across the United States.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the Soros family ‘should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America.’ The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) is typically used to target organized crime and can lead to severe prison sentences.
George Soros, 95, is a Hungarian-born Holocaust survivor who founded the Open Society Foundations. These foundations fund various initiatives globally, focusing on democracy promotion and public policy. His son, Alexander Soros, has taken on a prominent role in overseeing these philanthropic efforts since 2023.
Trump’s comments come amid criticism from various quarters, with critics accusing him of targeting political opponents. Additionally, Soros has long been a subject of conservative criticism, often entangled in antisemitic conspiracy theories.
Recent Posts
- Beloved Radio Host Gary Burbank Dies at 84 After Illness
- Sloane Stephens Launches Haircare Collection with Doc & Glo
- Lola Tung and Nico Parker Lead in Osgood Perkins’ ‘The Young People’
- Mensik Faces Blanchet at US Open 2025: Game Predictions
- WVU Football Predictions: A Rocky Road Ahead
- Cardi B Leaves Courtroom Amid Ongoing Legal Battle
- Kairat Almaty Makes History in Champions League Debut
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown