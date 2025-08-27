Trump Calls for Racketeering Charges Against Soros Family

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. President Donald Trump is urging federal authorities to pursue racketeering charges against billionaire philanthropist George Soros and his son Alexander. This call follows what Trump describes as their support for violent protests across the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the Soros family ‘should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America.’ The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) is typically used to target organized crime and can lead to severe prison sentences.

George Soros, 95, is a Hungarian-born Holocaust survivor who founded the Open Society Foundations. These foundations fund various initiatives globally, focusing on democracy promotion and public policy. His son, Alexander Soros, has taken on a prominent role in overseeing these philanthropic efforts since 2023.

Trump’s comments come amid criticism from various quarters, with critics accusing him of targeting political opponents. Additionally, Soros has long been a subject of conservative criticism, often entangled in antisemitic conspiracy theories.