Trump Cancels Harris’ Secret Service Protection Ahead of Book Tour

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump revoked the Secret Service protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday, according to a letter reviewed by CNN.

The letter, titled “Memorandum for the Secretary of Homeland Security,” states, “You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris.” This action comes just as Harris prepares for a high-profile book tour promoting her upcoming release, “107 Days,” scheduled for September 23.

While federal law allows former vice presidents six months of Secret Service protection after leaving office, this period for Harris ended on July 21. However, her protection had been extended for an additional year under a directive signed by former President Joe Biden just before he left office, a directive that remained undisclosed until now.

The White House and the Secret Service have not commented on the matter. A senior adviser to Harris, Kirsten Allen, expressed gratitude for the Secret Service’s professionalism and commitment to safety.

Security is a significant concern for public officials, especially for presidential candidates. During last year’s presidential campaign, Trump faced two assassination attempts. Harris’s security needs intensified due to her status as the first woman and first Black woman in the vice presidency, with walking risks heightened after she was nominated as a candidate.

A spokesperson for Biden declined to address the specifics of the order that extended Harris’s protection. The removal of her security detail means losing not only physical security but also crucial intelligence on potential threats, as well as police protection around her Los Angeles home.

Reinstating anything comparable to Secret Service security would be costly, potentially reaching millions of dollars. Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, lost his own protection on July 21 as part of the standard provisions following a former vice president’s term.

California Governor Gavin Newsom was informed of the cancellation late Thursday and did not comment on the security measures that could replace the Secret Service. However, Newsom’s spokesperson Bob Salladay condemned Trump’s decision, stating, “The safety of our public officials should never be subject to erratic, vindictive political impulses.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Newsom communicated about the issue, with Bass noting, “This puts the former Vice President in danger, and I look forward to working with the Governor to make sure Vice President Harris is safe in Los Angeles.”