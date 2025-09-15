Trump Cancels Proclamation Event Amid Controversy Over Epstein Files

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump canceled an event scheduled earlier today in the Oval Office where he was set to sign a proclamation on pharmaceutical advertising. The event was planned for 16:30 ET but was canceled without an explanation from the White House.

Reporters awaiting the event are now milling around the briefing room and outside the West Wing, as the atmosphere shifts from anticipation to uncertainty. Many have expressed their confusion over the last-minute cancellation.

Adding to the day’s unfolding drama, a U.S. congressional panel has released a series of documents involving the late Jeffrey Epstein, including a redacted birthday book purportedly celebrating Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003. Within those documents, a letter with a signature resembling Trump’s has surfaced, prompting the President to deny any connection to the correspondence.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed this issue, labeling the narrative as a “hoax” spun by Democrats. “I didn’t say the documents are a hoax, I said the whole narrative is a hoax,” Leavitt asserted during a press briefing.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed concerns regarding Israel’s recent airstrike in Doha, and Senator Bernie Sanders condemned it as a violation of international law, stating the U.S. should rethink its military aid to Israel.

Protests outside the White House continue as tensions rise regarding the implications of the Israeli airstrike and the contents of the Epstein files. Reporters observed a lone protester holding a sign that reads, “not a hoax” near the White House gate.

As speculation grows about the future implications of both the cancellation and the Epstein revelations, the Trump administration remains focused on its messaging strategy, which aims to dismiss the escalating controversies as fabricated by political opponents.