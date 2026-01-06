Trump’s Capture of Maduro Triggers Huge Profits for Prediction Market Trader

Washington, D.C. – A prediction market trader made a whopping profit of over $400,000 following the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro by the Trump administration. On January 1, 2026, hours before the operation, a $32,000 bet was placed on Polymarket, a site for betting on real-world events, predicting Maduro’s ousting by the end of the month.

After the announcement of Maduro’s capture, the trader’s profit skyrocketed, raising questions about the legality of such bets. Some speculate whether the trader had insider knowledge of the operation, but online investigators have struggled to uncover their identity.

The trader’s previous pseudonym was ‘Burdensome-Mix,’ and they had joined Polymarket mere weeks before placing the Maduro wager. Due to the anonymous nature of many traders on these platforms, it remains impossible to ascertain whether insider trading took place.

Daniel Taylor, a Wharton School professor, pointed out the challenges in proving insider trading in prediction markets, which differ significantly from stock markets. Unlike the SEC overseeing stock trading, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission has fewer resources to monitor such activities. Taylor notes, ‘It’s easier in hindsight to pick out things that look suspicious.’

Concerns are also growing around the possibility of insider trading in prediction markets like Polymarket and Kalshi, which are currently under the CFTC’s supervision. Both platforms have seen increased betting volumes, especially during events like the holiday season.

The Biden administration has been cracking down on prediction markets, while the previous administration had a more lenient approach. In addition, recent events have shown a significant increase in the amount wagered on outcomes, making industry experts wonder about potential regulation changes in the future.

Industry experts are calling for stricter oversight to prevent possible corruption, as evidenced by previous incidents. Nevertheless, prediction markets continue to thrive, with high-stakes betting still prevalent.