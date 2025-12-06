Trump Claims Democrats Want to Destroy Supreme Court in Rant

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday, President Donald Trump expressed strong criticism of Democrats in a social media post, claiming they aim to dismantle the Supreme Court. The remarks came amidst mounting discontent among voters and ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

Trump, 79, made his assertions in a post stating, “The Democrats number one policy push is the complete and total OBLITERATION of our great United States Supreme Court.” He warned that Democrats would move to eliminate the filibuster on their first day in office if they were successful in the upcoming elections.

Despite Trump’s claims, Republican lawmakers have resisted his calls to eliminate the filibuster, fearing potential disadvantages if Democrats gain a majority in the Senate. “The Radical Left Democrats are looking at 21 Justices, with immediate ascension,” Trump wrote, yet no evidence supports this statement.

Democrats have been critical of the Conservative-leaning Supreme Court, with some advocacy for court expansion. However, internal party hesitations have stalled such efforts. Trump’s statement followed the Supreme Court’s recent decision that benefited him by allowing Texas to utilize maps that could bolster Republican positions ahead of the elections.

This ruling has drawn ire from Democratic leaders who accused the Supreme Court of favoring Trump’s power retention efforts. The decision not only aids Texas Republicans but also opens doors for other GOP-led states to proceed with gerrymandering, prompting quick responses from blue states like California.

In a noteworthy development, the Supreme Court announced it would hear a case challenging birthright citizenship next spring. This marks the second time Trump’s executive order on the issue has reached the highest court. For over a century, courts interpreted the Constitution to grant citizenship to individuals born on U.S. soil, regardless of parental status.

Trump’s order sought to limit citizenship to children of legal residents or citizens, but federal appeals courts have blocked it, deeming it unlawful. As this legal matter unfolds, the political landscape remains tense ahead of the midterms.