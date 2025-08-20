Trump Claims He Ended Six Wars Amid Peace Talks

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump is emphasizing his track record of peace negotiations as he works to resolve the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. During a press conference at the White House on August 18, Trump claimed, “I’ve ended six wars… all without even the mention of the word ‘ceasefire.'” This statement has drawn attention as it comes amidst pressure from European leaders for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Trump’s assertion quickly escalated to claiming he has ended seven wars during discussions the following day. His administration now advocates for Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, spotlighting various conflicts he claims to have resolved, including those between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Israel and Iran, and India and Pakistan.

Some conflicts cited by Trump were brief, and the durability of the peace he claims remains questionable. Trump has also utilized social media to discuss ceasefire agreements related to these conflicts. For instance, on June 13, Israel initiated strikes against Iranian military targets, sparking a 12-day conflict that Trump later declared concluded.

Experts, including Michael O’Hanlon from the Brookings Institution, argue that while some credit is due to Trump for mitigating tensions, many claimed resolutions are more de facto arrangements, rather than formal agreements. O’Hanlon remarked, “The weakening of Iran by Israel—with U.S. assistance—has been strategically significant, yet there is no permanent peace on the horizon.”

Trump also mentioned the agreement between India and Pakistan, asserting a ceasefire emerged from his mediation efforts. However, Indian officials refuted this, stating the talks occurred directly between their military leaders.

Moreover, in June, Trump facilitated talks between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which culminated in a peace agreement. However, accusations of ceasefire violations persist, indicating instability in the region. Margaret MacMillan, a professor of history, stated, “There’s still fighting between Congo and Rwanda, so that ceasefire has never really held.”

On the Thailand–Cambodia front, Trump threatened to halt U.S. trade negotiations unless both sides reached a ceasefire after border clashes. This pressure led to an agreement announced in early August. Trump’s involvement drew mixed reactions from both nations’ leaders, some claiming he should earn a Nobel Peace Prize for his role.

The ongoing disputes underscore the complexities of Trump’s claimed accomplishments. For instance, while he attempted to mediate between Ethiopia and Egypt regarding the Nile, no formal agreement has been reached, and tensions remain high. Likewise, efforts in Serbia and Kosovo were also met with skepticism regarding the actual nature of Trump’s involvement.

Despite his claims of stopping wars, some experts maintain that while Trump has facilitated certain agreements, characterizing them as definitive resolutions may be an exaggeration. “There’s a lot of uncertainty around Trump’s role in these conflicts,” noted analysts. As Trump continues his diplomatic efforts, only time will reveal the true impact of his interventions in the realm of international peace.