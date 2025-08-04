Politics
Trump Claims Job Report Revisions Are a ‘Scam,’ Fires BLS Commissioner
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump on Friday accused the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of having its July employment report manipulated to harm Republicans, describing the revisions as a “scam.” He also fired BLS Commissioner Dr. Erika McEntarfer following the report.
The BLS reported that only 73,000 jobs were added in July, significantly lower than the 115,000 expected. Furthermore, the BLS revised down the job numbers for May and June by a combined total of 258,000 jobs, revealing the weakest hiring period since the pandemic recession.
“Today’s Jobs Numbers were RIGGED in order to make me look bad,” Trump said. He wrongfully claimed that McEntarfer miscalculated dramatically, asserting that her leadership led to the downward revisions in job growth.
According to the BLS, initial job estimates are often based on incomplete data and are subject to future revisions. This provides a more accurate picture as more information is gathered. Economists noted that revisions are a typical part of the reporting process.
McEntarfer, who had faced bipartisan support when appointed in 2024, has not yet commented on her dismissal. Deputy Commissioner William Wiatrowski will assume her duties in the interim.
Labor Department officials reasoned that as hiring flows shifted, economic policies under Trump could be stifling overall job growth. High uncertainty over tariffs and trade deals may also be causing hesitancy among businesses, thus limiting job openings.
State and local government jobs, usually stable, showed a minimal increase of just 2,000 jobs in July, while leisure and hospitality sectors added only 5,000 jobs during what is traditionally a busy summer. Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG, described the situation as “stalling.”
Despite the BLS being a nonpartisan body relied upon for economic data, Trump’s rhetoric raises concerns among economists. Many argue that undermining its integrity could harm the overall understanding of the economy.
Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, said it is crucial that the public maintains trust in economic data for a healthy economy. Additionally, economist Jason Furman cautioned against politicizing BLS statistics, calling for respect for the agency’s commitment to providing accurate and trustworthy data.
The future of BLS’ operations under new leadership may face scrutiny, especially as economic experts express concerns about potential impacts of budget cuts and staff reductions on data quality.
