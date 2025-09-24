Trump Claims Ukraine Can Win War Against Russia in Shift

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 23 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine could reclaim its territory from Russia with European support, marking a surprising change in his tone. Trump remarked this after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

Previously, Trump suggested that both countries would need to cede land to end the conflict. Currently, Russia occupies about one-fifth of Ukraine, including Crimea, annexed in 2014. During a press conference, Trump called on NATO countries to take a tougher stance, saying they should shoot down Russian aircraft that enter their airspace.

On social media, Trump commented, “Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years a war that should have taken a real military power less than a week to win.” He expressed optimism that Ukraine, with EU backing, could fight and win back all its territory.

Zelenskyy noted the significance of Trump’s remarks at a news conference, calling it a “big shift.” He described his discussions with Trump as constructive, stating, “I told Trump that Putin will not wait for an end to his war.”

Trump’s call for European allies to stop purchasing Russian oil has garnered attention, as does his intention to reach out to Hungary‘s Prime Minister Viktor Orban to persuade him to halt oil purchases. In response, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas praised Trump’s new stance, calling it supportive of Ukraine’s efforts.

The meetings come amid ongoing challenges in reaching a peace agreement, with Zelenskyy expressing concerns over Russia’s military pursuits. Trump indicated the U.S. would continue to supply weapons to allies while pointing out the economic difficulties Russia is facing due to the prolonged conflict.

Indications remain that while Trump’s rhetoric has changed, it is unclear if his administration’s policies will follow suit. Trump has previously suggested negotiations that would involve territorial exchanges, a notion Zelenskyy has resisted. Both leaders face continuing pressure as the war, ongoing since February 2022, shows no signs of resolution.