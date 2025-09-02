Trump Comments on Viral Video of Object Thrown from White House Window

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump addressed a viral video showing an object being thrown from a second-story window of the White House on Tuesday, dismissing it as likely “AI-generated.” The video, which sparked widespread speculation on social media, shows a person in white pants tossing a black plastic bag out of the window.

Trump clarified his skepticism about the video’s authenticity, stating, “You can’t open the windows. They’re all heavily armored and bullet-proof.” His comments followed a statement from a White House official who implied the video depicted a contractor performing routine maintenance.

The original footage was shared on the Instagram account “Washingtonianprobs” and quickly went viral, leading to jokes about White House security protocols. The video shows someone stepping out onto the windowsill and throwing multiple items to the ground below.

The second floor of the White House is known to be the President’s private residence. On the day the video was recorded, Trump was at his golf club in Sterling, Virginia, for the Labor Day holiday.

A White House official confirmed the contractor was conducting maintenance while Trump was away, stating, “It was a contractor doing regular maintenance.” However, the objects’ identity and the reason for their disposal remain unclear, causing further social media speculation.

Concerns about the President’s health have been buzzing, especially given his recent absence from public events. This video emerged in the context of ongoing scrutiny over Trump’s health, which White House officials insist is stable despite reports of hand bruising, attributed to common conditions of aging.

Moreover, political commentators and social media users offered various theories regarding the nature of the discarded items. Some speculated they might be trash the contractor did not want in the regular White House garbage.

The incident reminded many online that after the September 11 attacks, the windows of the White House were replaced with sealed, bullet-proof glass, adding to the peculiar nature of the video.

As of now, no definitive answers have been provided regarding the video, leaving the public to speculate.